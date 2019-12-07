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MIT Professor Richard Lindzen On the Corruption of Climate Science (MIRRORED)
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124 views • December 07, 2019
MIT Professor Richard Lindzen On the Corruption of Climate Science (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The New Criterion at:-
https://youtu.be/RUBrV0VFcbY
MIT Professor Emeritus of Meteorology Richard Lindzen talks about the inextricably intertwined link between the body politic and climate scientists with respect to promoting the climate alarmist narrative, arguing “I don’t think any field survives this degree of corruption without losing if nothing else its self-respect,” during an in-depth interview for The New Criterion by Ben Weingarten, commentator and Founder & CEO of ChangeUp Media. For more from The New Criterion and CO2 Coalition’s March 2016 ‘The Climate Surprise’ conference, check out The New Criterion’s YouTube channel at
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNewCriterion
Mirrored from YouTube channel The New Criterion at:-
https://youtu.be/RUBrV0VFcbY
MIT Professor Emeritus of Meteorology Richard Lindzen talks about the inextricably intertwined link between the body politic and climate scientists with respect to promoting the climate alarmist narrative, arguing “I don’t think any field survives this degree of corruption without losing if nothing else its self-respect,” during an in-depth interview for The New Criterion by Ben Weingarten, commentator and Founder & CEO of ChangeUp Media. For more from The New Criterion and CO2 Coalition’s March 2016 ‘The Climate Surprise’ conference, check out The New Criterion’s YouTube channel at
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNewCriterion
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