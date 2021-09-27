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"There Will Be NO Vaccine MANDATE"- Jokes Dementia Joe
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130 views • September 27, 2021
Dementia Joe Biden promised us that there would be no Matt vaccine mandates. It was repeated by Fauci, Jen Psaki, and Nancy Pelosi. Of course, they were just kidding, because that's exactly what they are demanding of the public today. The left will continually encroach on our freedoms, and step-by-step push us back from them.
This is exactly why we should never give in to any of their demands, even if they say "it's a very small ask." Because they just keep pushing for more and more authoritarian measures to be enacted.
#freedom #vaccinemandates #liberty
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This is exactly why we should never give in to any of their demands, even if they say "it's a very small ask." Because they just keep pushing for more and more authoritarian measures to be enacted.
#freedom #vaccinemandates #liberty
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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