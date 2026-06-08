Anvil of Dawn (1995, PC), part 1

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Anvil of Dawn is a dungeon crawling RPG developed by Dreamforge Intertainment and published by New World Computing.
The game is a dungeon crawler with fieldwise movement and first-person perspective, similar to the Wizardry, Might & Magic or Eye of the Beholder games. Combat is in real-time, similar to Dungeon Master or Lands of Lore. As in Stonekeep, you do not have a party but control a single character. There is a no character creation, you select one out of several pre-made characters at the beginning of the game. Weapons and weapon skills are divided into several categories like stabbing or thrusting. Health and magic points regenerate slowly over time, but can also be replenished with items and -in case of health- with spells.