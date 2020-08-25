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Art Capozzi - Pattern Recognition Time II
What On Earth Is Happening
What On Earth Is Happening
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4 views • August 25, 2020
This is Art Capozzi's presentation from the De-Mystifying The Occult Seminar on Saturday, October 4, 2014 in Manchester, CT.

Pattern Recognition Time Presents:

DE-MYSTIFYING THE OCCULT

A Live, All-Day Seminar By
MARK PASSIO
of
WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com

Saturday, October 4, 2014
9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Manchester History Center
175 Pine Street
Manchester, CT 06040

Mark Passio, the no-nonsense teacher of “Street-Wise” Spirituality, will take his guests on a journey of exploration, examining the world of The Occult and its symbols.

What, exactly, IS The Occult?
Why should YOU know about it?
What kind of knowledge comprises The Occult?
Who possesses such knowledge, and how do they use it?
How is Occultism different from Mysticism?
What can the secret language of Symbolism communicate?
How is Symbolism being used in our everyday lives?

De-Mystifying The Occult Seminar hosted by Art Capozzi.

Video Produced by Richard Grove of Tragedy And Hope Communications, http://www.TragedyAndHope.com

Mark Passio's web site:
http://www.WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com
Keywords
freedommind controlspiritualityocculttruthconsciousnesssymbolismnatural lawnonprofits and activism
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