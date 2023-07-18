Create New Account
Culture War | Guest: Shemane Nugent | Killer House | Rock Star Husband Ted Nugent | Lifestyle Medicine | Zumba |Bow Hunter-Queen of the Forest | Spirit of the Wild
Today we are joined by Shemane Nugent, TV host, blogger, podcaster, fitness instructor, and  author of the recently released Amazon best selling book, “Killer House”, to discuss what happened to her and her family when they were exposed to toxic mold growing in their house. She tells us about how the mold was destroying her health and the health of her husband, rock star legend, Ted Nugent, and their son, Rocco.  She explains that to be healthy, people need to know what’s in their soil, air, and water. We also discuss Shemane’s 43 year career as a fitness instructor and she shares some practical tips to help families live healthier lives through nutrition, exercise, and spiritual maturity. Shemane also tells us about what it is like to be a Bow Hunter, Queen of the Forest, and highlights some of the work she and Ted are doing on their very popular TV series, Spirit of the Wild. 


Sponsors:

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first 

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order. 


Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Killer-House-Air-Your-Killing/dp/B0C5GK5RB7 

https://www.tednugent.com/media/spirit-of-the-wild-tv/ 

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-shemane-show/id1183092848 

www.shemanenugent.rocks 

www.realamericasvoice.com - Faith and Freedom show Sundays- 10am EST

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Esther+4&version=NIV 

www.momsonamission.net 


