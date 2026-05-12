AJN Live - Dan Bilzerian & Alex Jones Debate Whether Or Not The State Of Israel Should Be Destroyed, Who Was Really Behind The Charlie Kirk Assassination, & More - 5-11-2026

Dan Bilzerian Answers The Questions: Can The Trump Admin Be Saved, Or Has Netanyahu Taken Full Control Of President Trump's Brain?

Dan Bilzerian Believes Benjamin Netanyahu & His Cult Of Insane Zionists Are Purposefully Trying To Get The World To Hate Them To Trigger An Armageddon Scenario & The Arrival Of The Jewish Messiah.

"I DO NOT Want To Exterminate All Jews!" Dan Bilzerian Has Just Clarified Recently Made Statements That He Claims Were Taken Out Of Context! Bilzerian Went On To Say That It's The State Of Israel He Wants To See Obliterated, Not All Jewish People In General.