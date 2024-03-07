Trump (Barabbas) Sows Seeds of Spiritual Sedition Insurrection at Religious Broadcasters Nashville

Trump is pandering (broadcasting) ever so cunningly to pretty much all “religious” groups. Seeding and creating an army of 'insurrectionist' to carry out 'sedition' against the “evil insane left” when in fact they are two wings of the same bird! The black hats against the white hats! Same hat. (the sons of light against the sons of darkness! Same seed!) There is only one savior, Jesus Christ, the Jesus in the Holy Bible! I'm sad to say this is not the same Jesus Trump believes in because it's obvious! His own words display it like a neon sign! Pray for him, in Jesus name. The grace and peace of Jesus Christ be with you all!
God bless you!
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
