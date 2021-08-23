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Trump went to the Darkside in 2020…
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265 views • August 23, 2021
Trump is full on with the vaccine and passport… he went from anti-vaccine to supporting the experimental injections as an extreme salesman and propagandist. He put a crony from Pfizer in his cabinet and took the largest donation from Pfizer in 2020. I was the biggest supporter of Trump and now I see I have been played as a fool!! Narrator: An0maly @LegendaryEnergy
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