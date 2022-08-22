New Home Permit Applications Are Plummeting, Why?

On this update, Robert discusses why new home permit applications are falling. New Home builders and investors are pressing the pause button on submitting plans for new construction projects throughout the US. There are a few factors that these savvy developers are concerned about and how this will effect the micro and macro real estate markets.

I am a Real Estate Entrepreneur on a mission to help the world understand and achieve financial freedom. Follow me to learn about real estate, business, sales, personal finance, trends, technology and current events.

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Robert is a licensed real estate broker in California, Florida and Virginia. This video and any other content is not financial, tax or legal advise. It is recommended to consult a licensed attorney, CPA or financial advisor to discuss your personal needs.