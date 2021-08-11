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People For Freedom To Choose Occupy Honolulu Hale
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20 views • August 11, 2021
On August 9, 2021 over 200 marchers visited Honolulu Hale and spoke with Mayor Blangiardi about coercive vaccination and the right to choose to to vax or not. The marchers visited a few other locations that day including Straub, KITV News Station, Hawaii State Department of Health and the Hawaii State Capitol.
To hear the conversation between Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Bud Stonebraker and Gary Cordery, watch the video by @surfing4truth:
https://rumble.com/vkxq1b-occupy-honolulu-hale-rick-blangiardi-speaks-892021.html
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
#Freedom #AlohaFreedomCoalition #March
To hear the conversation between Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Bud Stonebraker and Gary Cordery, watch the video by @surfing4truth:
https://rumble.com/vkxq1b-occupy-honolulu-hale-rick-blangiardi-speaks-892021.html
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
#Freedom #AlohaFreedomCoalition #March
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