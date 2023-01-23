Fact Checkers Try to Cover Up Evidence - Thousands of Athletes Collapsing After Bioweapon Injection

(January 20, 2023) One America News: "Despite
overwhelming evidence the mainstream media continues to cover up and
deny reports of thousands of healthy athletes collapsing from heart
attacks after getting the COVID vaccine. One America’s Pearson
Sharp reports."
Article: 1,676 Athlete Cardiac Arrests or Serious Issues, 1,179 of Them Dead, Since COVID Injection: https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/
OAN: https://www.oann.com/video/pearsonsharpreports/fact-checkers-try-to-cover-up-evidence-thousands-of-athletes-collapsing-from-heart-attacks-after-vaccine/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.