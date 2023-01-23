Fact Checkers Try to Cover Up Evidence - Thousands of Athletes Collapsing After Bioweapon Injection

(January 20, 2023) One America News: "Despite overwhelming evidence the mainstream media continues to cover up and deny reports of thousands of healthy athletes collapsing from heart attacks after getting the COVID vaccine. One America’s Pearson Sharp reports."





Article: 1,676 Athlete Cardiac Arrests or Serious Issues, 1,179 of Them Dead, Since COVID Injection: https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/





OAN: https://www.oann.com/video/pearsonsharpreports/fact-checkers-try-to-cover-up-evidence-thousands-of-athletes-collapsing-from-heart-attacks-after-vaccine/