What is ESS60? It's C60 that is Guaranteed to be Safe for Human Consumption. Chris Burres C60Evo.com

Chris Burres & Robert Wong have been manufacturing and distributing C60 successfully to research scientists around the world since 1991. In 2019 they opened a brand new company with Patty Greer called "C60 Evo" to deliver the purest C60 in the world to the public direct from the lab, known as ESS60. Their ESS60 was used in the “2012 Paris Baati Study” on lab rats to understand the potential toxicity and/or longevity. They learned that ESS60 was NOT toxic and ultimately extended the lifespan of test rats by 90%!! In 2017 the C60 industry took off online and many new businesses opened in garage and basements around the country. In 2018 Chris began seeing fraud in the industry, so they came up with “ESS60”(TM) which comes with a guarantee of safety with the products they manufacture in their lab. The main purpose of ESS60 is to assure the public that they are taking C60 that has been manufactured “to be safe for human consumption.” Occasionally testing finds products offering C60 that was “manufactured for industrial applications” and that C60 can be harmful to health! C60 Evo delivers pure ESS60 which might just extend your life and improve your health! If you like our videos, don't forget to subscribe! For more information, visit our website: C60Evo.com x