COVID-19 VACCINES- INTERVIEW WITH JUDY MIKOVITS, PH.D., AND STEPHANIE SENEFF, PH.D.,

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Mercola
In this interview, Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., and Judy Mikovits, Ph.D., a dream-team in terms of deep insights into the scientific details, explain the problems they see with gene-based COVID-19 vaccines. There is a load of highly useful technical information that you can use to defend your opposition to these dangerous vaccines.
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