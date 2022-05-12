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The British Mercenary Andrew Hill, will Appear before a Fair Court with Legal Representation, says the Donetsk People's Republic. 051222
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110 views • May 12, 2022
PUNISHMENT IS INEVITABLE
As I said before, no one will escape responsibility. And the British mercenary Andrew Hill, about whom I have already written earlier (https://t.me/ukr_leaks_eng/211) will appear before the court of the Donetsk People's Republic.
The Ombudsman of the DPR, Daria Morozova, announced that the mercenary was charged according to the legislation of the republic.
No lynching, no executions or torture that we see on the other side. We are not barbarians. Only a fair measure of punishment for everyone who committed crimes against civilians of the republics.
As I said before, no one will escape responsibility. And the British mercenary Andrew Hill, about whom I have already written earlier (https://t.me/ukr_leaks_eng/211) will appear before the court of the Donetsk People's Republic.
The Ombudsman of the DPR, Daria Morozova, announced that the mercenary was charged according to the legislation of the republic.
No lynching, no executions or torture that we see on the other side. We are not barbarians. Only a fair measure of punishment for everyone who committed crimes against civilians of the republics.
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