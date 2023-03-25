Create New Account
Billionaire Welfare Queen Wants Bailout of San Francisco Real Estate Holders
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday

David Sacks of the Allin podcast is advocating that commercial real estate holders in the city of San Francisco be bailed out because no one wants to rent the buildings any longer. He successfully helped petition the government to bail out depositors in Silicon Valley Bank, and now wants to extend welfare payments to high net worth individuals in one of the richest cities on the planet, which has been completely mismanaged by American leftists and the Democratic Party.#sanfrancisco #allinpodcast #davidsacks #bailout


