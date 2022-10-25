Escaping the Matrix

This compilation of videos, sermon excerpts, NASA blunders, true science vs. false science, declassified government documents, and visual evidence is a great introduction to anyone baffled at the dramatic rise of the present Flat Earth Revival. Many are shocked to find out that PhDs, engineers, commercial pilots, Army Rangers, Navy Missile operators, retired US Air Force officers, former NASA employees, professional basketball players, and yes, even a pastor of 32 years like myself are flat earthers. This video will at least answer some of the reasons why this is a growing movement.
