Brighteon Broadcast News, June 3, 2025 – Human depopulation orgs FDA and CDC to be AI-automated to achieve efficient extermination goals

- Escalation of War with Russia and UK's Role (0:10)

- AI's Role in Video and Content Generation (2:49)

- AI's Impact on Music and Media (6:06)

- AI's Potential for Deception and Misinformation (25:45)

- The Role of AI in Government and Surveillance (27:29)

- The Future of AI and Its Ethical Implications (43:20)

- The Role of AI in Documentary Production (43:36)

- The Role of AI in Entertainment and Media (43:55)

- The Role of AI in Financial Decentralization (44:11)

- The Role of AI in Self-Sufficiency and Preparedness (45:15)

- Digitization and Precious Metals (45:51)

- AI and Economic Trends (1:29:03)

- Media Centralization and Journalism (1:32:07)

- Government Control and Cryptocurrency (1:35:12)

- Geopolitical Tensions and War (1:42:43)

- Economic Instability and Gold Investment (1:59:34)

- Privacy and Cryptocurrency (2:13:23)

- Decentralized Living and Financial Freedom (2:39:52)

- Supporting Independent Media and Financial Education (2:41:02)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (2:41:37)





