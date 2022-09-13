Biden's Open Door to Terror



The mouths of Globalism have long traded the safety of everyday Americans for a vague rallying cry of combating racism to harness the power they obsess over. Abandoning any responsibility for the terrorism they have lured across our border.





The unyielding gaslighting projected from the Democrats has smothered crucial intel on the infiltration of cells all across a wide open United States that an unsuspecting public must be aware of before the hammer falls yet again on American soil.





That is until stories like this bubble to the surface. As a New Mexico man was indicted for allegedly trying to "provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization" and attempting to "obstruct, influence and impede at least one official proceeding," according to the DOJ. A federal grand jury indicted Herman Leyvoune Wilson, also known as Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah, who will remain in custody until his arraignment on Aug. 30. Wilson faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.





Wilson attempted to create an “Islamic State Center” in New Mexico that would offer ISIS ideology teachings and "provide training in tactical maneuvers and martial arts," The center was allegedly meant to "serve as a safe haven for individuals preparing to travel and fight on behalf of ISIS in the United States and abroad," according to the same DOJ that has turned a blind eye to the creeping cartel dominance and the cartel's allegiance to terrorists.





Two individuals who were arrested for providing support to ISIS said Wilson "radicalized them" and that they wouldn't have supported ISIS if not for Wilson.





The Washington Times reported on June 16 of this year that “Border Patrol agents nabbed 15 people at the southern border in May who were on the FBI’s terrorist screening database, showing the free-for-all along the U.S.-Mexico boundary is unabated. The number of people on the terrorist watch list caught crossing the border is a record for any month, equaling all of 2021 and more than the Border Patrol found from 2017 to 2020 combined.”





Contrary to the fantasies of Saul Alinsky's neophytes jabbering on the idiot box. The threat is very real.





