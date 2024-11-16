BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TRON GIRL! | Key of Awesome #25
gabfigueiro
gabfigueiro
6 followers
1
54 views • 5 months ago

Meus Outros Canais:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w

COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936

MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7

Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/

Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6

Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro

StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb

Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro

gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro


Título Original: TRON GIRL! Key of Awesome #25

Publicado em YT, 19 de Julho de 2010

Créditos: The Key of Awesome

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MP_G6arpVI


Descrição Original do Autor:


35 554 404 vues 19 juil. 2010

Tron Girl! They're gonna kick your ass (albeit virtually.) Key of Awesome #25.


Watch in 3D using Cardboard! • TRON GIRL 3D! -watch with Google Car...


Watch Behind the Scenes HERE!

   • TRON GIRL: Behind the Nerds!


Subscribe!

http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...


Part Three in the Nerd Trilogy! See the other parts here:

Part 1: • SEXY CYBORG!

Part 2: • MOON GIRL!


Get the song here: http://bit.ly/dcuXLi


Check out Erik Beck at / indymogul


Written, Designed, and Directed by Tom Small

Vocals and additional lyrics by Mark Douglas

Music by Jake Chudnow


Featuring:

Yellow Nerd- Erik Beck

Red Nerd- Tom Small

Cyber Babe- Lauren Francesca

Master Control Program- Mark Douglas

Bullies- Pedro Borges


MORE BARELY:


Subscribe!

http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...


Facebook!

  / thekeyofawesome


Get the songs on iTunes!

http://itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-...


TShirts!

http://thekeyofawesome.spreadshirt.com


Follow us on Twitter

  / bptweeted

  / barelydigital


Write us a letter!

The Key of Awesome

P.O. Box 30921 New York, NY 10011


LYRICS:

Here we go again, here we go, yo

Ah, ah, that really hurts, ah

Seriously stop, that hurts. ah


Jocks love high school, but for me its a prison

Do you always gotta hassle me right while I'm whizzin'?

I know your burly, I know I'm girly,

But could we go a day without me getting swirly?

I'm not gonna whine or pull a Columbine

But the gloves are coming off when I see you Online

Yeah, sure, in real life you can knock me on my face

But the shit is going down in cyberspace!


You better watch out in cyberspace!

Gonna disappear, never leave a trace

Gonna eff your ass up in cyberspace!

I make my own rules in my virtual space

I'm a word processor, you're a carbon copy

I got a hard drive, and your diskette is floppy.

Wow, check out those vectors, I'd like to inspect her...

Yeah, fat chance, Mr. Pocket Protector!

I know all the short cuts and all the hot keys

you're Commodore 64, I'm Power PC

So head on home so you can beat your meat-

Wait! Reboot! Control-Alt-Delete!

This neuromance makes my motherboard hot

I'll slam some new RAM in her Expansion Slot

Digital refinery, her digits are Binary

She said lets make out I said God... finally!

Stand back son, don't stress the professor

from the looks of this girl, I need a Surge Suppressor

This dominatrix'll array my pixels

Finally someone's gonna touch my dicksel

while you're begging girls to come on back to your place,

I'll be having virtual intercourse in cyberspace.


Cock-blocking your pal in cyberspace!

Gonna kick your ass, albeit virtually.

It's every man for himself in cyberspace.

I'm stuck in this suit, and I have to pee


In cyberspace, she called me her hero

but back in real life she's only ones and zeroes.

My computer is busted, now I'm stuck in this place,

and I wanna go back to cyberspace.

He wants to go back to cyberspace.

Maybe they should try talking to real girls

instead of inventing these virtual worlds

Keywords
bullygirltroncyber spacefemme fatalevirtual space
