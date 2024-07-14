Papa Luigi is on point here folks! - He nailed it

This is just a short clip, go watch the full video at the link below.





I love Chille DeCastro! I'm an OTVO (Overturn Terry Vs Ohio) guy!

I'm a "We can't quit" guy too!





But we ALL must comprehend that these are "Statutes and Codes" not laws!

They are statutes and codes that ONLY APPLY TO EMPLOYEES OF THE CORPORATION OF THE UNITED STATES (And "citizens" who consent to them)





This is maritime admiralty law nonsense!

MEN & WOMEN must remain in the #Jurisdiction of COMMON LAW!





Then, you see... We don't need to overturn Terry vs Ohio!

Because it will not apply to us!





NEVER CONSENT to giving away your inalienable human rights and being put into the JURISDICTION of maritime admiralty law! YOU are putting yourself under that jurisdiction when you check the box claiming I am a "US Citizen"





YOU are NOT a citizen (Unless you are a slave. PROPERTY of a Corporation)

Is that what you are? I'm certainly not!





I love all of the auditors who are exposing the #Crimes of #Police!

But the truth of the matter is that those "Police" are POLICY ENFORCERS of the corporation! They are literally a foreign army on US Soil!





That's because the corporation of the United States is located offshore, and these people work for that corporation!





YOU merely have to NOT CONSENT to being ruled under maritime admiralty law. And you must STOP declaring that you are a "US Citizen"





There is a little more to it than that, but you MUST educate yourself!

You MUST learn how to stay out of the JURISDICTION of these criminals!





The entire "Just-Us System" is based entirely on #Fraud and deception!

And ANY "Contract" they claim to have is null and void!

(Fraud nullifies all contracts)





And you MUST learn about "Implied Consent" too.

Where they can claim because of your actions (or lack of actions) that you "consent" to claims they make. They use this doctrine a LOT!





Follow Paul Unslaved!

Subscribe to the "Justinian Deception" and "EternallyAware" on YouTube!

Watch and Share "The Occult Art of Law"





EVERYTHING is about JURISDICTION folks!

Step out of the Satanic control system which is maritime admiralty law!





You will NEVER WIN as long as you remain under the jurisdiction of maritime admiralty law, and that is because they OWN YOU if you are within their jurisdiction!





The entire system we currently live under is a #Satanic control system!

"Legal" literally means "Against YHWH's Law"





It don't matter what is "Legal" or not once you plant yourself firmly within the COMMON LAW jurisdiction!





original video:

⭐LIVE CALL-IN DELETE Lawz Free - New 1A Auditors (Frauditors)?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdVcjW5jwJE





