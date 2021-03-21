UK : It’s 100 days and 25 million Vaxxed

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"It’s 100 days since Margaret Keenan became the first person in the UK to be given a COVID-19 jab. A huge thank you to everyone involved in this extraordinary national effort. Let’s keep going!"
Take that America, we can show you how a real nation of sheeple behave.....
Source : https://twitter.com/10DowningStreet/status/1372241151776935947
UK Prime Minister