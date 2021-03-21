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UK : It’s 100 days and 25 million Vaxxed
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40 views • March 21, 2021
The last time I checked Deagel.com a few months before they removed the population forecasts, they had the 2017 UK Population listed at 66m, this was forecast by them to drop to 15m in 2025. With this vaccination campaign one can see how this will achieved, and the only shots fired have been into people's arms. Anyway back to the Home Office's propaganda blurb, for this propaganda clip:

"It’s 100 days since Margaret Keenan became the first person in the UK to be given a COVID-19 jab. A huge thank you to everyone involved in this extraordinary national effort. Let’s keep going!"

Take that America, we can show you how a real nation of sheeple behave.....

Source : https://twitter.com/10DowningStreet/status/1372241151776935947
UK Prime Minister
Keywords
genocidelethal injectionbojo the clownde-pop shot
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