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Medical Discrimination is the Goal
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60 views • July 29, 2021
The video addresses the fact that many people are going to be forced to get the Vaccine. Our government can't really help us. It is going to be up to the people to make a difference. We set up a sight to protect those who do not wish to be vaccinated. Many businesses are going to require people to be vaccinated. Going along with it is going to shut down American Freedom forever. Go to the following website:
https://stopmedicaldiscrimination.org/ and share this information with others to everyone you can to get people to sign the petition. We need a million signatures. Close to 800,000 have already signed.
https://stopmedicaldiscrimination.org/ and share this information with others to everyone you can to get people to sign the petition. We need a million signatures. Close to 800,000 have already signed.
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