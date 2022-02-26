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Video: Ce presta presedintele Volodimir Zelenski pe vremea cand era actor
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639 views • February 26, 2022
https://saccsiv.wordpress.com/2022/02/26/video-ce-presta-presedintele-volodimir-zelenski-pe-vremea-cand-era-actor/ | https://t.me/vaivoua/1187 | Zelensky dansand. A se intelege de ce a declarat ieri ca s-ar putea sa fie ucis cat de curand...are dreptate Putin sa le spuna ucrainienilor ca NATO nu vrea sa-i apere ci sa le aduca drepturile LGBTQ
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