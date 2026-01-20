100% Based White American Gentlemen Truthbombing California City Council

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
City of Walnut Valley, California to be specific. Also, I have no way to prove the callers flexing #1A are "white", that's an educated guess plus deductive reasoning equaling a complimentary video title to my most recent and similar video, "100% Based Black American Lady Truthbombs Chicago City Council".
Anyways, in this video, you'll see corrupt officials squirming as they get called out for committing semitism against their constituents. Based.
I have no affiliation with the website at the end, they get any and all due credit for making and sharing this video where I could find it.
IMO: Wielding #1A and truthbombing gov public officials like this somehow helps prevent diabolical madmen from going full-Cybersatan #KillWhitey. Flex your #1A for We The People. Flex it so we don't have to flex the #2A.
"The pen is mightier than the sword."
"Where politics fail, there is war."
