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PROPHECY UPDATE JANUARY 28, 2021 - RISE IN MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEMS
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70 views • January 28, 2021
Rise in Mental health problems in society and church …... Israelis Say They’ll Attack Iran If US Eases Sanctions …. Russia flies warplanes by Alaskan coast in first probe of Biden administration …. Recent Chinese military moves pose big questions for new US administration …. Second wave of locusts striking hard-hit East Africa …. ‘It’s a reality’: Google threatens to stop search in Australia due to media code …. Why does China feel so threatened by Christians?
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