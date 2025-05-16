Why Did God Create Me? Discover Your Divine Purpose

Have you ever wondered, "Why am I here?" or "What’s my purpose in life?" In this eye-opening episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster explores Isaiah 43 and Colossians 1 to reveal why God created each of us—and what it means to live for His glory.



🕊️ “Even every one that is called by my name… I have created him for my glory.” — Isaiah 43:7 (KJV)



In this episode:



Discover who the One is that forgives and forgets

Uncover the reason God created you

Understand the unique, intentional design behind your life

Learn how to live a life that glorifies your Creator



Whether you’re feeling purposeless or just need a spiritual recharge, this devotion will encourage you to live a life that honors the One who made you.



