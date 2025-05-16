Why Did God Create Me? Discover Your Divine Purpose

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever wondered, "Why am I here?" or "What’s my purpose in life?" In this eye-opening episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster explores Isaiah 43 and Colossians 1 to reveal why God created each of us—and what it means to live for His glory.
🕊️ “Even every one that is called by my name… I have created him for my glory.” — Isaiah 43:7 (KJV)
In this episode:
Discover who the One is that forgives and forgets
Uncover the reason God created you
Understand the unique, intentional design behind your life
Learn how to live a life that glorifies your Creator
Whether you’re feeling purposeless or just need a spiritual recharge, this devotion will encourage you to live a life that honors the One who made you.
00:00Introduction and Welcome
00:10Encouragement to Accept Christ
01:42The Nature of God's Forgiveness
02:04God's Purpose for Creation
04:21Unique Creation of Individuals
09:17Dominion Over Earth
10:27Unity Under One Creator
11:53Living for God's Glory
12:29Conclusion and Next Devotion Preview