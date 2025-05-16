BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Did God Create Me? Discover Your Divine Purpose
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
7 views • 13 hours ago

Have you ever wondered, "Why am I here?" or "What’s my purpose in life?" In this eye-opening episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster explores Isaiah 43 and Colossians 1 to reveal why God created each of us—and what it means to live for His glory.

🕊️ “Even every one that is called by my name… I have created him for my glory.” — Isaiah 43:7 (KJV)

In this episode:

    Discover who the One is that forgives and forgets
    Uncover the reason God created you
    Understand the unique, intentional design behind your life
    Learn how to live a life that glorifies your Creator

Whether you’re feeling purposeless or just need a spiritual recharge, this devotion will encourage you to live a life that honors the One who made you.

Keywords
why am i herebiblical identityworship and praisespiritual encouragementwords from the wordpastor roderick websterwhy did god create meliving for gods glorychristian purposegods purpose for my lifeisaiah 43v7colossians 1v16created for his glorygnbc devotionalschristian youtube devotiondaily bible teachinggods design for my lifegnbc st maarten
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Welcome

00:10Encouragement to Accept Christ

01:42The Nature of God's Forgiveness

02:04God's Purpose for Creation

04:21Unique Creation of Individuals

09:17Dominion Over Earth

10:27Unity Under One Creator

11:53Living for God's Glory

12:29Conclusion and Next Devotion Preview

