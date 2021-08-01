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Tortured Baby Corpses Surfaced During European Flood-MUST WATCH
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2166 views • August 01, 2021
https://operationdisclosureofficial.com/2021/07/30/tortured-human-corpses-surfacing-during-european-floods/
This article alleges that tortured baby corpses have surfaced during the German, Netherlands and Belgian floods.
Whether it's true, nobody knows for sure, but it's highly probable. Since this world is roaming with satanists.
This article alleges that tortured baby corpses have surfaced during the German, Netherlands and Belgian floods.
Whether it's true, nobody knows for sure, but it's highly probable. Since this world is roaming with satanists.
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