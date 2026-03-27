Trans Attorney Has EPIC Meltdown in Court –Cries 'I Can't Breathe' During Arrest!

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Trans lawyer Rob Hopkins from Oklahoma completely loses it in court! After arguing with the judge and allegedly lying about throwing his phone, he’s held in contempt of court. Things escalate fast when deputies try to arrest him — he resists, demands a female officer, and starts dramatically screaming “I CAN’T BREATHE!” over and over.This wild courtroom meltdown has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. Watch the full chaotic moment unfold.What do you think — justified or total meltdown? Drop your thoughts below Subscribe for more wild news, courtroom fails, and unfiltered commentary! #TransLawyer #OklahomaCourt #ICantBreathe #ViralVideo