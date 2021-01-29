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Pfizer Admits mRNA Vaccines Not Effective in Prevention of CV19
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964 views • January 29, 2021
From Truth In Media, Ben Swann reports on the nefarious "rules" surrounding the mRNA vaccines. Rules such as we're not allowed to question anything about them, their effectiveness, their true risks, or why the FDA did NOT inspect the facilities or processes that are used when manufacturing this garbage.
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