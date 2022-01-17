© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Graphene 'Razor Blades' In Vaccines - Dr. Andreas Noack November 26, 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
389 views • January 17, 2022
On November 26, 2021, Dr. Noack posted a live-stream video on YouTube, in which he stated he discovered graphene oxide/graphene hydroxide inside the vaccines.
He stated that the graphene hydroxide acts like tiny razor blades at the nano-particle level. They literally cut up the body from the inside.
Graphene hydroxide is the explanation for the instantaneous adverse reactions.
It was recently stated that improper injection technique is the reason for many of the adverse events. If the vaccine is injected directly into the bloodstream instead of the muscle, it sends the spike proteins and/or graphene hydroxide directly to your major organs resulting in a more immediate reaction. Therefore, perhaps directly injecting graphene hydroxide into the bloodstream accounts for the heart attacks, clots, strokes, and aneurysms that occurred anywhere from 1-7 days after injection.
Dr. Noack stated that it’s “like playing Russian Roulette” as to whether your muscle or bloodstream gets injected. Damage will occur either way except one is much faster.
He stated that the graphene hydroxide acts like tiny razor blades at the nano-particle level. They literally cut up the body from the inside.
Graphene hydroxide is the explanation for the instantaneous adverse reactions.
It was recently stated that improper injection technique is the reason for many of the adverse events. If the vaccine is injected directly into the bloodstream instead of the muscle, it sends the spike proteins and/or graphene hydroxide directly to your major organs resulting in a more immediate reaction. Therefore, perhaps directly injecting graphene hydroxide into the bloodstream accounts for the heart attacks, clots, strokes, and aneurysms that occurred anywhere from 1-7 days after injection.
Dr. Noack stated that it’s “like playing Russian Roulette” as to whether your muscle or bloodstream gets injected. Damage will occur either way except one is much faster.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.