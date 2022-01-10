Kanseri Yok Eden Adam - Royal Rife

Dr. The Royal Rife lived in the years 1888-1971. He is described as one of the most striking scientists of his time. He was an expert on microbiology, physics, chemistry, optics, and had studied bacteriology at Johns Hopkins and Heidelberg Universities. He learned his optics from Hans Luckel, an optician scientist and researcher with whom he worked for six years. He is a scientist who was awarded a Ph.D. (hon) from Heidelberg University, his inventions were awarded 14 awards, and his work was financed by the multimillionaire Henry Timken, the owner of Timen Bearing. He had succeeded in destroying the diseased viruses with the frequency instrument. He conducted research on all diseases known at that time, especially cancer. He found a cure for cancer. The AMA began to put pressure on doctors using this method. Most of them gave in and left the devices. A thief broke into Rife's lab and his microscope was stolen. Just as the Burnett Laboratory in New Jersey was about to confirm Rife's discovery, a fire caused by arsenic broke out. The company that manufactured Rife's frequency instruments went bankrupt. His collaborator, Dr Kendall, suddenly became rich and retired in Mexico, and other doctors suddenly abandoned Rife's technique and began prescribing. Rife was sued by the AMA and after a long and financially exhausting period, Rife won the court. In 1944, Johnson arranged a press conference, intending to announce his clinical results, for some reason he died accidentally the day before the meeting and his notes were lost. So, as you can see, a series of events took place!