🇮🇷❌ Diego Garcia strike attempt pinned on Iran as ‘false flag’ to play on Europe’s fears - Prof. Marandi

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Iran has denied that it fired ballistic missiles towards Diego Garcia joint US-UK military base 4,000 kilometers away, emphasizes Iranian political scientist Mohammad Marandi.
The attack allowed Israel to trigger panic mode in Europe, alleging that Iran has missiles capable of striking European capitals.
Neither did it lob missiles towards Turkey or Oman, he notes, adding:
💬 “Therefore, we must conclude that these are false flag operations.”
Was this a ploy to rope Europe into the US-Israeli war?
Source @George Galloway
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