Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Did the Founders Ignore their own Warnings on Consolidation?
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
337 Subscribers
12 views
Published Yesterday

Consolidation - we were warned - would guarantee a destruction of liberty. But many founders seemed to believe they could pull off a “proper” or “partial” consolidation and not get a system of “unremitted despotism.”


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: March 29, 2024

Keywords
libertyhistorylibertarianfounders10th amendmentconsolidation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket