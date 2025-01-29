BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Prepared Are You for New Digital Currency in America (Civilization Cycle Podcase E-533)
3 months ago

Something has shifted when there is more snow in Florida and Louisiana than Juno Alaska in the last week of January and the blistering cold leaves snakes, iguanas and turtles motionless across the SE USA. New executive orders ban CBDCs but project SELA from the Bank for International Settlements points to an already existing cryptocurrency ready to use instead of creating a new CBDC for America.


solutionsdavid dubynegrowing foodgolden agenew eracbdceconomic cycleseconomy foodcivilization cyclewhats happening right nowwhat comes nexthistorical cycleswinter storm warningwhy is the world so strangestorm eowynnew digtal dollariguanas frozenfalling iguanasunusual events across the worldwhy did tump say no cbdcwhat is cbdccentral america coldwhay cryptocurrency will the usa usewhat is xrp
