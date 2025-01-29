How Prepared Are You for New Digital Currency in America (Civilization Cycle Podcase E-533)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Something has shifted when there is more snow in Florida and Louisiana than Juno Alaska in the last week of January and the blistering cold leaves snakes, iguanas and turtles motionless across the SE USA. New executive orders ban CBDCs but project SELA from the Bank for International Settlements points to an already existing cryptocurrency ready to use instead of creating a new CBDC for America.
