What is Your Perspective of God?

The Bible is a road map that helps us understand who God is and what He has done. It tells the story of paradise lost and the redemption that can only be found in Jesus, all while detailing the human condition. But what if your perspective is wrong in reading and interpreting it?
Many people read the Bible but their eyes have not been opened to God's master plan and they have an incomplete understanding of God. This also negatively affects their children and each successive generation who is molded after their parents because it is your perspective that will determine your place in eternity.
Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1233.pdf
RLJ-1233 -- APRIL 11, 2010
