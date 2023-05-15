Create New Account
The smuggling route in Yuma, Arizona at the Mexican border.
You are looking at the smuggling route in Yuma, Arizona used to get into the United States from the Mexico border.


THIS is how the illegal migrants who just entered after the expiration of Title 42 left the area…


If they do this here, just imagine what kind of FILTH will be left behind in our communities… well now you dont have to imagine.



human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

