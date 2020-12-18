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Supremes - You Can't Hurry Love - (Video Stereo Remaster - 1966) - Bubblerock Dance & Bonus - HD
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29 views • December 18, 2020
Here is a classic Bubblerock Dance clip
from The Shebang dance show 1966 with DJ Casey Kasem.
Watch all the young kids dancing to
the classic mega soul pop classic
"You Can't Hurry Love"
by the fabulous Supremes.
This is the bonus version where I added
a TV and studio performance from the Supremes
using the studio stereo remastered track.
I also remaster the video and stereo music for your pleasure.
Enjoy this Bubblerock Gem !!!
Come and check out my other Bubblerock Dance videos
and my other classic 800 Bubblerock pop music videos
at my Youtube channel - danbanrock1
Out Of Sight !!!
Dan
from The Shebang dance show 1966 with DJ Casey Kasem.
Watch all the young kids dancing to
the classic mega soul pop classic
"You Can't Hurry Love"
by the fabulous Supremes.
This is the bonus version where I added
a TV and studio performance from the Supremes
using the studio stereo remastered track.
I also remaster the video and stereo music for your pleasure.
Enjoy this Bubblerock Gem !!!
Come and check out my other Bubblerock Dance videos
and my other classic 800 Bubblerock pop music videos
at my Youtube channel - danbanrock1
Out Of Sight !!!
Dan
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