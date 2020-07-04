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Holy Land Theme Park, Orlando, Florida
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5 views • July 04, 2020
Insung (my nephew) and I spent a day at Holy Land Attraction in Orlando, Florida. This Theme park is not as famous as Disney World, Sea World or Universal Studio, but it has its own charm. I should say "It is like watching Braodway show all day long". Almost all presentation is indoor. Therefore, it's good for senior, and little children, and it is good for rainy, stormy, or cold days.
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