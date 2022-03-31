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The first video from the Crash Site of a Downed Helicopter in the sky over Mariupol. 2 Survived, 15 Died. 033122
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110 views • March 31, 2022
The first video from the crash site of a downed helicopter in the sky over Mariupol.
15 died at the crash site, two survived, tried to escape, but were detained. The helicopter flew into Mariupol for half an hour, landed and loaded people. It was not destiny to fly.
15 died at the crash site, two survived, tried to escape, but were detained. The helicopter flew into Mariupol for half an hour, landed and loaded people. It was not destiny to fly.
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