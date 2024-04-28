Almost 400 Bodies Found at Nasser Hospital in Gaza





- Executed with their hands tied behind their backs.





- 20 were buried alive. Women and children were not spared. 2024/04/26





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





