Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Almost 400 Bodies Found at Nasser Hospital in Gaza
channel image
CreeperStatus
21 Subscribers
23 views
Published 20 hours ago

Almost 400 Bodies Found at Nasser Hospital in Gaza


- Executed with their hands tied behind their backs.


- 20 were buried alive. Women and children were not spared. 2024/04/26


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.


FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f


FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)


CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Nasser, Hospital, executed, buried alive, Jews, Israel, massacre, genocide, Gaza, Palestine, 400, dead, killed, murdered, civilians, women, children, execution style,

Keywords
childrenisraeljewspalestinegenocidedeadwomengazahospitalmassacremurderedkilledstatusexecutedcivilians400creeperburied aliveceasefirenowfreepalestineboycottisraelcreeperstatuscreeper statusnasserexecution style

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket