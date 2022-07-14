Vof: Riccardo Bosi Nothing But the Truth Tuesday - LIVE from Bundaberg ~ 12 Jul 2022

The show hits the road again - this time from the sugar cane capital of the wide bay - Bundaberg - and home to the best Rum in the world.

Its been a big week - find out the intel here tonight

Youtube Video Link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REGTjxqksfY&t=799s&ab_channel=NUNN2K