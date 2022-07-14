© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vof: Riccardo Bosi Nothing But the Truth Tuesday - LIVE from Bundaberg ~ 12 Jul 2022
The show hits the road again - this time from the sugar cane capital of the wide bay - Bundaberg - and home to the best Rum in the world.
Its been a big week - find out the intel here tonight
Youtube Video Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REGTjxqksfY&t=799s&ab_channel=NUNN2K