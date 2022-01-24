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Copposition: Thin Blue Line vs the Right to Keep and Bear Arms
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191 views • January 24, 2022
In state after state…after state…the most aggressive - and effective - opponents of legislation to protect or advance the right to keep and bear arms are usually law enforcement groups. And in some cases, they even work hand-in-hand with some of the most prominent gun grabber organizations out there.
Path to Liberty: January 24, 2022
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Path to Liberty: January 24, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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