Third Elijah Delusion By Walter Veith Contradicts Ellen White. Seventh Day Adventists Must Study

Walter Veith, Founder of the Clash Of Minds YouTube Channel recently released a video on the third Elijah. Seventh Day Adventists have been deceived on this topic. Walter Veith contradicts Ellen White and the Bible on this important topic, on Elijah the Prophet. William Miller is the Third Elijah and the Spirit of Prophecy makes that very clear in the book Early Writings.





4th Elijah and William Miller have the SAME Experience. Loud Cry Repeats Midnight Cry Bible Prophecy https://youtu.be/uEYK8Y0tvM8





SDA Pastors That Will Die Based On Prophecy https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm0pDx-BLYWzNpM0ai8eNgJO&si=I19KocOlyfueF3Ry





Prophecies That Have Fulfilled since 2020 https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm0aLb_CuRqbkRVDj8Y8hDze&si=rEtjFOyoBuV7Nuhd





SDA Blood Moon Prophecy Fulfillls. Natural Disasters, BC Fireball Comet, Iran Quake & Brazil Floods https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3zMPlhZ5YfM





2-22-22 Prophecy Fulfills: Russia Invades Ukraine. Putin Orders Troops To Luhansk, Donetsk. Twosday https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppqhxKPGwhg&t=23s





Khamenei Death Prophesied by SDA. 7 Military Leaders Dead foreshadow SDA Pastor’s Death. Dark Day https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yuyvgOTApMQ&t=113s





Xi Jinping Death Prophecy. Fall Of The Chinese Communist Party & The Dark Day. SDA Church Probation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJliomP0rsg





Putin Assassination Dream. Trump Warns Iran w/ Strikes. Iran Fighter Jet Crashes. US Military Draft https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EyTNK1iuO2Q&t=817s





The Jews tried to stop the proclamation of the message that had been predicted in the Word of God; but prophecy must be fulfilled. The Lord says, "Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord" (Malachi 4:5). Somebody is to come in the spirit and power of Elijah, and when HE appears, men may say, "You are too earnest, you do not interpret the Scriptures in the proper way. Let me tell you how to teach your message." 1SM 412





The Jews tried to stop the proclamation of the message that had been predicted in the Word of God; but prophecy must be fulfilled. The Lord says, "Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord" (Malachi 4:5). Somebody is to come in the spirit and power of Elijah, and when HE appears, men may say, "You are too earnest, you do not interpret the Scriptures in the proper way. Let me tell you how to teach your message." 1SM 412





#WalterVeith

#ClashOfMinds

#EllenWhite

#SDA

#Elijah

#SeventhDayAdventist

#WilliamMiller





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love

Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o

Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries

Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144

Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth

Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716

Cash App: $Mrdhouse

Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House 757-955-6871





Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO Box 461

La Crosse, VA 23950