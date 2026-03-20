End-Times Curtain-Raiser - Ep. 5 - Is the Iran War Real? Trump's Bid to Enter Heaven. Is AI Lifescripting You?

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Themes in this episode...





1. Vaccine repentance for allowing Satanic juice into the temple of the Holy Spirit.





2. Confessions of a recovered climate-tard.





3. Most so-called Christians support the Beast system.





4. Destroy destructive property.





5. The crimes of COMEX, and suppression of precious-metals prices.





6. Is AI secretly capping your income and ‘life-scripting’ you?





7. Is the Iran war even real?





8. The demise of Deagel and other genocidal projects.





9. Mind control through coffee?!





10. Trump's bid to get into Heaven.





11. Trump’s mockery of Jesus with the ear miracle, his enslavement to the deity of child sacrifice and child cannibalism.





12. Fake Israel is at the core of child sacrifice both military and medical.





13. Embodying Elijah who single-handedly devastated the religious, political, and military complexes of Satanic Israel. Destroying False Prophets, Freemasons, and Wall-Fuckers.





14. Echoes of Old-Testament Justice—Elijah, Elisha, Jehu, Esther, Moses.





15. True Israel is a place in the heart, not on a map.





16. Proofs of the Red Sea crossing.





17. Tightening censorship, and Bitchute’s flight from Britain.





18. The localization of truth and spiritual battle, God is a god of decentralization.





19. Freemasonry and Judaism are the twin snakes of the Caduceus.





20. The false hope of corporate court cases.





21. Name-of-God legalist bullshit.