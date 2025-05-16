BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I LOATHE cooking... why did I start a food channel?
eatloadedpotato
eatloadedpotato
13 followers
12 views • 18 hours ago

I HATE Cooking… But I Solved Dinner Forever, so you don’t have to

💥 I HATE COOKING... so I started a food brand?! 😳💥

Yup, you read that right. I’m MJ, the pantry meal queen behind LoadedPotato.org, and I don’t even like to cook. But when you’ve got four tiny humans, a rundown shack, no fridge space, and zero time… you make pantry magic. I didn’t invent the stove, but I sure did find a shortcut around it. This is the real story of how I went from architect and builder 🏗️ to pantry food influencer 🥫—and how tuna noodle casserole might've just saved my life.

I grew up in a house where we didn’t know what processed food even was—shoutout to my mom, the G.O.A.T. of healthy eating 🏀👩‍⚕️. Then I became a sleep-deprived mom of four under five with zero fridge space and a busted budget. My husband was launching a tech startup, and I was trying to remodel a literal drug house into a home. Cooking elaborate meals? Not happening. So I made a system. Fast, budget-friendly, shelf-stable meals that fed my family without feeding my stress.

Now that my kids are teens and the dream house is done, I realized… y’all need this. You don’t need to be chained to your kitchen. You need dinner done in 10, so you can go build your own dreams (or just catch up on your shows). Come learn my hacks, laugh at my chaos, and say goodbye to dinner dread forever. Watch the full video and check out all the pantry-powered goodies at LoadedPotato.org 💥💻


✨ What you’ll find in this video:

🧠 Why I don’t like cooking (and why that’s my superpower)



🛠️ How I built my life and this brand—literally



🥫 How a can of tuna turned into a movement



👩‍👧‍👦 How I fed four kids on a budget without losing my mind



🥔 Pantry meal secrets that saved my sanity



🔗 Full story at LoadedPotato.org

 💬 Drop a comment if you’ve ever felt personally victimized by dinner.

https://loadedpotato.org/

meal planning, healthy family meals, mom life, pantry meals, cooking hacks, shelf stable recipes, canned food recipes, no fridge meals, easy dinner ideas, budget friendly food, meal prep for busy moms, how to cook fast, building a food brand, real life hacks, busy mom dinner ideas, quick pantry meals, make ahead dinner, kid friendly meals, cheap healthy meals, fast meals for families
