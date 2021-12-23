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Public Comment Sabotaged?
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22 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
This video is pretty much unwatchable after the first couple of minutes. We hope you'll enjoy the intermission though :)
Relatively early, about a third of the way through public comment a very loud disturbance begins to occur through the PA system that is driving the event. The incident is bizarre and uncomfortable for everyone. Incredibly the speaker stays strong and continues to deliver her testimony powerfully, but it's interesting to notice how the affected audio created a high level of tension in the environment and in the speaker's intonation.
What was going on here? Was this a coincidental audio mishap or was this the result of some kind of planned sabotage? The people will never know for sure.
But one thing is certain, we were ready to respond and were able to quickly set up the People's Mic. The People would stop at nothing to speak their truth this day.
This video is pretty much unwatchable after the first couple of minutes. We hope you'll enjoy the intermission though :)
Relatively early, about a third of the way through public comment a very loud disturbance begins to occur through the PA system that is driving the event. The incident is bizarre and uncomfortable for everyone. Incredibly the speaker stays strong and continues to deliver her testimony powerfully, but it's interesting to notice how the affected audio created a high level of tension in the environment and in the speaker's intonation.
What was going on here? Was this a coincidental audio mishap or was this the result of some kind of planned sabotage? The people will never know for sure.
But one thing is certain, we were ready to respond and were able to quickly set up the People's Mic. The People would stop at nothing to speak their truth this day.
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