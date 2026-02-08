© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pressure mounts on UK's Starmer to resign amid Epstein files drop.
Adding:
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be making an address to the nation tomorrow.
Then about an hour later found:
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is no longer scheduled to address the nation nor "be on camera" tomorrow.
Adding:
DOJ drops Epstein co-conspirators list, then deletes it.
The 86-page document, released in 2019, contains interviews with investigative subjects, alleged victims, and legal counsel representing billionaire businessman Les Wexner.
Key names explicitly mentioned and investigated as potential co-conspirators include:
🔴 Ghislaine Maxwell
🔴 Darren Indyke – Epstein’s attorney
🔴 Richard Kahn – accountant
🔴 Harry Beller – financial adviser
🔴 Lesley Groff – longtime assistant
🔴 Jean-Luc Brunel – committed suicide in a French prison while facing rape charges
🔴 Five individuals identified as Epstein employees had their names and faces redacted
The document also cites sexual-assault allegations tied to Epstein, Maxwell, disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, Jean-Luc Brunel, Prince Andrew-turned-Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as well as US billionaire investors Glenn Dubin, Jes Staley, and Leon Black.
Wexner’s lawyer’s interview contains explosive details:
🔴 Epstein got almost total control over Wexner’s finances in the 1990s
🔴 He sold Wexner’s NYC mansion + private jet at hefty discounts
🔴 Wexner later realized Epstein had stolen hundreds of millions
🔴 Epstein repaid only $100M in 2008 and ties were cut
Adding from Russia's Maria Zakharova:
The Epstein case has become a symbol of the “dominance of evil” within Western elites, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Russia-1.
She argued it is not about mythical conspiracy theories, but a real conspiracy involving people in power across multiple countries and international institutions. Zakharova added that Epstein is only “a small snowflake on a massive iceberg.”