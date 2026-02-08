Pressure mounts on UK's Starmer to resign amid Epstein files drop.

Adding:

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be making an address to the nation tomorrow.

Then about an hour later found:

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is no longer scheduled to address the nation nor "be on camera" tomorrow.

Adding:

DOJ drops Epstein co-conspirators list, then deletes it.

The 86-page document, released in 2019, contains interviews with investigative subjects, alleged victims, and legal counsel representing billionaire businessman Les Wexner.

Key names explicitly mentioned and investigated as potential co-conspirators include:

🔴 Ghislaine Maxwell

🔴 Darren Indyke – Epstein’s attorney

🔴 Richard Kahn – accountant

🔴 Harry Beller – financial adviser

🔴 Lesley Groff – longtime assistant

🔴 Jean-Luc Brunel – committed suicide in a French prison while facing rape charges

🔴 Five individuals identified as Epstein employees had their names and faces redacted

The document also cites sexual-assault allegations tied to Epstein, Maxwell, disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, Jean-Luc Brunel, Prince Andrew-turned-Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as well as US billionaire investors Glenn Dubin, Jes Staley, and Leon Black.

Wexner’s lawyer’s interview contains explosive details:

🔴 Epstein got almost total control over Wexner’s finances in the 1990s

🔴 He sold Wexner’s NYC mansion + private jet at hefty discounts

🔴 Wexner later realized Epstein had stolen hundreds of millions

🔴 Epstein repaid only $100M in 2008 and ties were cut

Adding from Russia's Maria Zakharova:

The Epstein case has become a symbol of the “dominance of evil” within Western elites, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Russia-1.

She argued it is not about mythical conspiracy theories, but a real conspiracy involving people in power across multiple countries and international institutions. Zakharova added that Epstein is only “a small snowflake on a massive iceberg.”



