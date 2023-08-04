Create New Account
LEAKED VIDEO: Capitol Police Chief Calls January 6 a ‘Cover-Up’ in Tucker Carlson Interview
Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund described January 6 as a “cover-up” in a leaked interview with Tucker Carlson that Fox News refused to air, the National Pulse revealed.

