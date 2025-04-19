NBA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR DESTROYED BY VAX INDUCED CLOTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Victor Wembanyama was sidelined for the rest of the 2024-2025 NBA season due to a deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which is a blood clot in his right shoulder. The Spurs announced the diagnosis in February 2025 after Wembanyama had been experiencing discomfort and fatigue. He was expected to make a full recovery and return for the next season. Wembanyama has since been able to do some conditioning and lifting, but is still not engaging in contact work.