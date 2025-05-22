BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE FINAL KINGDOM PART 2, WILL OVERTHROW SATAN'S ENTIRE KINGDOM OF DARKNESS, AND OUR PART IN IT
46 views • 1 day ago

most of those in the churches are preaching behind the pulpits that the kingdom is established at the King's return. is this true? The answer is absolutely not true! In this video I'm going to show you be on the shadow of doubt it is our calling to bring forth the kingdom and it begins by us believing it to begin with. this is why the harlot Church houses and the priest of bail behind the pulpits are preaching against us establishing the kingdom. It is to disarm us and allow Satan to have a victory so that he can run amok on this Earth. Satan is behind most of the ministries out there. and has them preaching and direct opposition to what the scriptures plainly say. learn more of what our part is in establishing the kingdom in this part two of the final kingdom


